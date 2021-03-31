UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year

FILE - UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, drives to the basket against High Point during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round... FILE - UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, drives to the basket against High Point during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, in this Sunday, March 21, 2021, file photo. Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)