All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104 13-4-2 10-4-2 8-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 13-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 16-3-1 7-8-1 7-2-1 Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77 9-4-2 9-5-3 5-3-2 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 8-7-3 9-6-1 4-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94 8-6-3 8-9-1 6-3-1 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 4-11-2 9-5-3 5-3-2 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122 2-11-3 4-12-2 0-9-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85 13-3-0 11-6-2 6-4-0 Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99 11-4-3 12-5-1 6-4-0 Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86 11-1-3 12-7-0 6-2-2 Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109 10-7-0 9-10-1 8-2-0 Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115 10-6-2 7-9-3 4-6-0 Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118 7-6-6 7-9-2 4-3-3 Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91 7-6-7 4-6-3 3-3-4 Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119 9-8-3 3-13-1 5-5-0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 14-2-1 10-6-0 8-2-0 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 14-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 13-3-0 8-7-2 7-2-1 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 4-8-4 12-5-2 2-5-3 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 10-8-3 6-6-2 4-4-2 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 6-4-4 7-10-2 3-6-1 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 6-6-2 8-10-2 4-5-1 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123 5-11-3 6-9-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 12-6-2 10-4-1 4-5-1 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 10-5-1 12-7-1 6-4-0 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 12-8-0 10-6-1 6-3-1 Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87 7-5-2 8-3-7 5-2-3 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 9-7-1 7-11-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 8-6-4 4-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago 2, Carolina 1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT

Montreal 4, Edmonton 0

Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.