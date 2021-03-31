All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|35
|23
|8
|4
|50
|121
|104
|13-4-2
|10-4-2
|8-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|22
|10
|4
|48
|106
|84
|13-1-2
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|117
|94
|16-3-1
|7-8-1
|7-2-1
|Boston
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|88
|77
|9-4-2
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Philadelphia
|34
|17
|13
|4
|38
|106
|123
|8-7-3
|9-6-1
|4-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|16
|15
|4
|36
|112
|94
|8-6-3
|8-9-1
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|83
|106
|4-11-2
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Buffalo
|34
|6
|23
|5
|17
|71
|122
|2-11-3
|4-12-2
|0-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Tampa Bay
|35
|24
|9
|2
|50
|124
|85
|13-3-0
|11-6-2
|6-4-0
|Florida
|36
|23
|9
|4
|50
|119
|99
|11-4-3
|12-5-1
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|34
|23
|8
|3
|49
|113
|86
|11-1-3
|12-7-0
|6-2-2
|Nashville
|37
|19
|17
|1
|39
|95
|109
|10-7-0
|9-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|106
|115
|10-6-2
|7-9-3
|4-6-0
|Columbus
|37
|14
|15
|8
|36
|94
|118
|7-6-6
|7-9-2
|4-3-3
|Dallas
|33
|11
|12
|10
|32
|91
|91
|7-6-7
|4-6-3
|3-3-4
|Detroit
|37
|12
|21
|4
|28
|80
|119
|9-8-3
|3-13-1
|5-5-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Vegas
|33
|24
|8
|1
|49
|108
|75
|14-2-1
|10-6-0
|8-2-0
|Colorado
|34
|22
|8
|4
|48
|118
|77
|14-4-2
|8-4-2
|8-0-2
|Minnesota
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|97
|82
|13-3-0
|8-7-2
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|35
|16
|13
|6
|38
|100
|113
|4-8-4
|12-5-2
|2-5-3
|Arizona
|35
|16
|14
|5
|37
|92
|103
|10-8-3
|6-6-2
|4-4-2
|Los Angeles
|33
|13
|14
|6
|32
|92
|94
|6-4-4
|7-10-2
|3-6-1
|San Jose
|34
|14
|16
|4
|32
|95
|118
|6-6-2
|8-10-2
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|37
|11
|20
|6
|28
|83
|123
|5-11-3
|6-9-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|116
|91
|12-6-2
|10-4-1
|4-5-1
|Winnipeg
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|119
|99
|10-5-1
|12-7-1
|6-4-0
|Edmonton
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|107
|12-8-0
|10-6-1
|6-3-1
|Montreal
|32
|15
|8
|9
|39
|104
|87
|7-5-2
|8-3-7
|5-2-3
|Calgary
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|96
|112
|9-7-1
|7-11-2
|4-6-0
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|36
|12
|20
|4
|28
|94
|135
|8-6-4
|4-14-0
|4-3-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Florida 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago 2, Carolina 1
Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT
Montreal 4, Edmonton 0
Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.