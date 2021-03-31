All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-1
|8-3
|8-6
|Boston
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|10-4
|6-7
|New York
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|_
|2-7
|L-2
|7-6
|7-6
|Tampa Bay
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|8-5
|5-10
|Baltimore
|10
|17
|.370
|7
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|7-7
|3-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Kansas City
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-2
|9-2
|7-6
|Detroit
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|_
|5-2
|L-1
|8-6
|5-6
|Chicago
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|_
|7-2
|L-1
|6-5
|6-7
|Minnesota
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|_
|4-5
|W-1
|5-7
|6-8
|Cleveland
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|_
|3-6
|L-2
|5-8
|5-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|_
|7-2
|L-1
|8-5
|8-5
|Texas
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|10-4
|4-8
|Los Angeles
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|9-4
|4-9
|Seattle
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|7-5
|4-6
|Houston
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|_
|3-5
|L-2
|4-6
|2-8
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|7-2
|7-3
|Atlanta
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|10-4
|5-9
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|_
|5-3
|W-2
|6-5
|4-4
|New York
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|_
|4-5
|L-1
|8-3
|3-8
|Philadelphia
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|7-6
|5-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|7-4
|8-5
|Milwaukee
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|_
|5-3
|W-3
|5-8
|10-3
|Pittsburgh
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|8-7
|5-7
|St. Louis
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|_
|3-5
|L-3
|7-1
|1-9
|Cincinnati
|7
|19
|.269
|9
|_
|2-7
|L-2
|3-10
|4-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|_
|_
|3-6
|W-2
|6-7
|7-4
|Colorado
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|8-7
|6-7
|San Diego
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|_
|5-2
|L-1
|6-7
|6-6
|San Francisco
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|_
|4-4
|W-1
|5-6
|6-6
|Arizona
|9
|15
|.375
|4
|_
|2-5
|W-1
|5-7
|4-8
___
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0, 7 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings
Milwaukee 6, Texas 3
Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings
Arizona 3, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:09 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.