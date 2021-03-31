Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Toronto 16 9 .640 _ _ 6-2 W-1 8-3 8-6
Boston 16 11 .593 1 _ 6-4 L-1 10-4 6-7
New York 14 12 .538 _ 2-7 L-2 7-6 7-6
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 _ 6-4 W-5 8-5 5-10
Baltimore 10 17 .370 7 _ 4-6 L-3 7-7 3-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 16 8 .667 _ _ 4-2 W-2 9-2 7-6
Detroit 13 12 .520 _ 5-2 L-1 8-6 5-6
Chicago 12 12 .500 4 _ 7-2 L-1 6-5 6-7
Minnesota 11 15 .423 6 _ 4-5 W-1 5-7 6-8
Cleveland 10 18 .357 8 _ 3-6 L-2 5-8 5-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 10 .615 _ _ 7-2 L-1 8-5 8-5
Texas 14 12 .538 2 _ 4-6 L-2 10-4 4-8
Los Angeles 13 13 .500 3 _ 3-7 L-2 9-4 4-9
Seattle 11 11 .500 3 _ 5-4 W-1 7-5 4-6
Houston 6 14 .300 7 _ 3-5 L-2 4-6 2-8

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 14 5 .737 _ _ 7-3 W-4 7-2 7-3
Atlanta 15 13 .536 _ 5-5 W-1 10-4 5-9
Washington 10 9 .526 4 _ 5-3 W-2 6-5 4-4
New York 11 11 .500 _ 4-5 L-1 8-3 3-8
Philadelphia 12 15 .444 6 _ 3-7 L-1 7-6 5-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 15 9 .625 _ _ 5-4 W-1 7-4 8-5
Milwaukee 15 11 .577 1 _ 5-3 W-3 5-8 10-3
Pittsburgh 13 14 .481 _ 5-4 L-1 8-7 5-7
St. Louis 8 10 .444 4 _ 3-5 L-3 7-1 1-9
Cincinnati 7 19 .269 9 _ 2-7 L-2 3-10 4-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _ _ 3-6 W-2 6-7 7-4
Colorado 14 14 .500 1 _ 5-5 W-2 8-7 6-7
San Diego 12 13 .480 _ 5-2 L-1 6-7 6-6
San Francisco 11 12 .478 _ 4-4 W-1 5-6 6-6
Arizona 9 15 .375 4 _ 2-5 W-1 5-7 4-8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings

Arizona 3, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 5, Boston 3, 7 innings

Milwaukee 6, Texas 3

Colorado 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings

Arizona 3, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 4

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:09 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-01 00:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants
Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants