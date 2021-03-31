All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85 Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99 Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86 Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109 Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115 Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118 Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91 Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago 2, Carolina 1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT

Montreal 4, Edmonton 0

Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.