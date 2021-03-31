Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104
N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84
Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94
Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77
Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123
N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106
Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85
Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99
Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86
Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109
Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115
Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118
Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91
Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75
Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77
Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82
St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113
Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103
Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94
San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118
Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91
Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99
Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107
Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87
Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago 2, Carolina 1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT

Montreal 4, Edmonton 0

Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-01 00:13 GMT+08:00

