AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30
Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41
Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50
Toronto 17 9 7 0 1 19 54 52
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 17 8 8 1 0 17 56 52
Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38
Texas 18 10 6 2 0 22 64 61
Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37
Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37
Iowa 17 5 9 3 0 13 46 73
Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42
Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36
WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39
San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60
Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56
Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Laval 3, Manitoba 1

Texas 4, Iowa 3

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Providence at Utica, ppd

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-01 00:13 GMT+08:00

