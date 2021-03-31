Alexa
Polish officer to hold US V Corps post under exchange deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 20:48
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense ministry say a senior Polish officer has been appointed deputy commander of U.S. Army V Corps at Fort Knox under a military exchange program.

Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, 54, will take up the position in the summer, serving as deputy to Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski.

Polish and U.S. officials said Monday that the appointment underlines the two nations’ strong defense ties.

A far-flung Forward Command of the V Corps was launched in Poznan, Poland last fall, as part of Washington’s response to Polish concerns about regional security at a time of Russia’s increased military activity.

Around 5,000 U.S. troops are based in Poland.

Updated : 2021-03-31 22:41 GMT+08:00

