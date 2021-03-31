Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 31, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;77%;36%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Sunny and less humid;33;22;N;8;47%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;18;6;W;20;47%;21%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;21;13;Warmer with some sun;26;14;SSW;8;45%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and very warm;23;8;Cooler;13;4;NNE;22;68%;1%;4

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;1;-8;Clearing and cold;-2;-13;NNE;12;50%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;E;18;47%;6%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and cold;-3;-20;Sunshine, very cold;-3;-14;SSW;10;81%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning out cloudy;27;17;Sunshine and nice;28;16;S;10;56%;41%;8

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;12;9;Sun and clouds;15;6;N;11;54%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;20;15;Showers around;22;14;ESE;11;77%;98%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NW;19;25%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Downpours;30;23;SSW;10;80%;97%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;36;19;Hazy sun;35;20;W;11;36%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Remaining very warm;36;29;SW;13;57%;43%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;12;NNE;13;62%;2%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;10;Mostly cloudy;17;11;SSE;8;34%;18%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;19;7;Periods of sun, mild;21;8;SSE;5;62%;67%;5

Berlin, Germany;Fog to sun;23;7;Cooler with a shower;17;2;NNW;14;62%;45%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;19;11;A shower and t-storm;20;12;SE;9;69%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SW;7;55%;38%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog to sun;22;9;Fog, then some sun;24;10;NW;13;52%;65%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;24;9;Fog, then some sun;20;4;NNE;11;67%;5%;4

Bucharest, Romania;More sun than clouds;16;3;Partly sunny;17;7;WSW;7;57%;8%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;22;4;Fog, then some sun;24;9;W;10;62%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;A morning shower;23;17;E;11;72%;61%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;ENE;10;47%;65%;10

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;20;12;Mostly cloudy;19;14;NE;28;55%;26%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Windy;21;11;Partly sunny, windy;21;12;WNW;31;34%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Partly sunny;20;14;SSE;19;63%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;26;19;A shower;26;19;SSE;7;60%;67%;12

Chennai, India;Hot;39;28;Hazy sun and hot;39;28;S;13;49%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler;6;-3;Colder;2;-3;NNE;24;42%;4%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;WSW;10;72%;59%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, mild;16;5;Showers around;9;1;WNW;15;69%;60%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;19;N;25;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cooler;18;6;Sunny and nice;18;7;SE;8;36%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSE;20;79%;73%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy and breezy;32;17;WNW;24;18%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny;11;-1;Sunshine and warmer;20;5;SW;10;26%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy this morning;35;26;Breezy in the p.m.;40;26;S;19;38%;1%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;ESE;6;80%;85%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;Cooler;10;5;ENE;23;83%;14%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;12;5;A shower in the a.m.;11;5;NNE;9;46%;58%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;19;15;Partly sunny;21;15;WSW;7;72%;6%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;32;24;Very warm and humid;32;24;SE;9;73%;6%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;Nice with some sun;26;12;ENE;8;48%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;22;Nice with sunshine;29;20;N;16;60%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;8;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;NW;17;69%;26%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Very warm;35;27;Warm with a shower;36;27;S;11;53%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Hot;33;24;Very warm and humid;31;23;SE;12;71%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;Some sun;27;21;NE;20;61%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, not as hot;39;23;Hazy sun;36;23;NNW;9;22%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;28;14;Sunny and windy;27;12;WNW;31;22%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;10;4;Becoming cloudy;11;3;N;16;67%;44%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SE;19;84%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;N;19;44%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;24;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;S;9;40%;8%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;1;Plenty of sunshine;17;0;NE;10;25%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy and very hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;39;23;NW;9;8%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the a.m.;24;12;Hazy sunshine;25;11;ESE;9;60%;27%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;34;21;Hazy sunshine;36;23;N;21;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;13;10;Clouds and sun;20;9;SW;14;61%;64%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;21;62%;57%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;31;23;Variable cloudiness;31;23;S;9;75%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy sun and hot;38;27;S;11;25%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, less humid;34;24;Some brightening;32;25;NW;7;74%;40%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast, a shower;13;3;A shower in the a.m.;12;3;E;11;63%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;S;11;71%;33%;11

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;24;19;Mostly sunny;23;19;SSE;12;74%;31%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;24;14;Spotty showers;19;12;W;14;80%;66%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, warm;22;9;Cooler;15;4;NE;19;66%;10%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;30;17;Very warm;32;15;SSE;10;17%;8%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;S;11;67%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;24;11;Clouds and sun;22;11;WSW;8;32%;27%;6

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;26;A t-storm around;32;28;WNW;10;69%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;E;6;82%;65%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;26;Sunny and very warm;36;24;E;12;51%;1%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Periods of sun;27;14;ESE;12;57%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;10;A thunderstorm;17;9;NNE;12;56%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;A few showers;28;17;N;10;72%;83%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing and warmer;16;4;A shower in the p.m.;15;1;N;13;70%;66%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;SSE;14;61%;2%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;ENE;12;62%;35%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;12;0;Colder with snow;1;-6;W;23;72%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;6;3;Rain and drizzle;6;1;N;8;90%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;Hazy sun;33;26;SW;11;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;28;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;NNE;14;62%;64%;12

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;18;7;Morning rain;9;-1;NW;42;59%;76%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;22;6;A shower in the p.m.;18;6;S;11;50%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-2;-7;Mostly cloudy;-1;-8;SSW;18;80%;26%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;21;8;Turning cloudy;23;13;NNE;13;45%;8%;6

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;6;0;Partly sunny;9;0;SE;8;56%;4%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Occasional rain;10;-2;On-and-off snow;-1;-7;NW;27;75%;91%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;E;14;79%;66%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNW;12;66%;76%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;13;77%;67%;7

Paris, France;Sunlit and very warm;26;9;Periods of sun, warm;26;6;NNE;10;56%;4%;4

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;27;23;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;13;38%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Warm with some sun;37;28;SSW;12;47%;35%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;N;13;84%;82%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;12;48%;16%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then sun;23;7;Fog, then some sun;22;6;NNW;10;52%;82%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with sunshine;21;4;Warm with some sun;24;8;ENE;11;48%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A touch of rain;20;11;SSW;13;63%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;13;Not as warm;21;12;N;10;72%;5%;8

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Showers around;30;24;ENE;11;74%;80%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;6;4;Low clouds;6;4;W;19;76%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;11;1;Spotty showers;5;0;NW;12;85%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;W;17;54%;67%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;35;22;Sunny and very hot;37;22;SSE;12;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;Nice with sunshine;22;8;SSW;9;70%;11%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;5;-1;Plenty of sun;6;0;W;14;71%;26%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warm;24;10;Mostly sunny;24;8;WSW;12;55%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;21;Breezy with a shower;25;19;ENE;24;66%;44%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;ESE;24;63%;5%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and less humid;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;N;13;59%;26%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;13;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;ENE;11;15%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Mostly sunny;23;10;SW;8;58%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;29;21;NE;15;70%;29%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;Spotty showers;19;10;WNW;12;78%;90%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;15;5;Clouds and sun;13;5;NE;11;67%;50%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;22;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;10;E;12;43%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;13;Rain and drizzle;19;14;S;12;93%;80%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;34;26;Cloudy;32;26;WNW;15;63%;37%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;13;2;Periods of sun;15;2;SSW;9;54%;9%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;28;24;An afternoon shower;29;23;E;23;61%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;8;0;Clouds and sun;10;1;WNW;11;55%;16%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;17;More sun than clouds;24;16;NNW;13;64%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;25;22;Partly sunny;29;21;ESE;8;78%;23%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;7;1;Mainly cloudy;6;1;WNW;16;71%;17%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and cool;12;3;Sunshine, but colder;8;0;NNE;13;51%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Mostly cloudy;13;4;N;12;61%;73%;3

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;A morning shower;21;15;NE;13;24%;59%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;19;11;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;13;48%;29%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;22;6;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;ESE;9;49%;12%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;20;15;Mostly cloudy;20;14;E;12;51%;16%;6

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;9;-1;Snow showers, colder;2;-4;NNW;33;54%;60%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Plenty of sun;20;14;ESE;8;58%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SE;10;55%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy and mild;10;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-11;NNE;16;62%;58%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;12;4;Cloudy;12;4;SSE;8;58%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then sun;23;9;Fog, then some sun;23;10;WNW;13;48%;64%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;35;23;Very hot;40;25;S;8;38%;15%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing and warmer;16;0;Spotty showers;12;0;N;13;74%;72%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;21;6;A shower;19;2;N;13;67%;68%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain at times;16;14;Windy;16;9;SE;43;72%;64%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy and very warm;38;25;Remaining very warm;37;26;WSW;10;48%;7%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;15;4;NE;7;57%;24%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-31 21:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter