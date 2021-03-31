Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country

Taiwan appears on website list to register to 'Send Your Name to Mars'

  150
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 20:08
NASA lists Taiwan as a country for its 'Send your Name to Mars' event (NASA website screenshot) 

NASA lists Taiwan as a country for its 'Send your Name to Mars' event (NASA website screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China reacted angrily to the listing of Taiwan as a country on a menu of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) website asking people to send their name to Mars, reports said Wednesday (March 31).

Every person who registers for the special action also has to choose his country, with Taiwan featuring on the list between Syria and Tajikistan. As over the past few years, several multinational companies, including airlines and hotels, were forced by Chinese pressure to add “China” or to describe Taiwan as a “province of China,” Chinese netizens were infuriated at the absence of similar terms from the NASA list, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

A Chinese Communist Party news site even described the alleged omission as “unforgivable,” while at its news conference Wednesday, the Beijing government’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) demanded a “correction,” CNA reported.

According to NASA, more than 18 million people across the world had already registered for the action, with the largest group, four million, residing in China. The United States counted 2.6 million participants, while in Taiwan, only 70,000 had registered.

The NASA list included several territories that are not independent countries, such as the British Channel Island of Jersey or the French overseas region of Mayotte. Several other islands across the world administered by countries such as France, Great Britain, Denmark, or the Netherlands also featured on the list.

The presence of NASA’s “Perseverance” rover on Mars has attracted widespread attention in Taiwan, as a key team member behind the mission is Taiwanese-born robotics expert Jeng Yen (嚴正).
NASA
Mars
Taiwan Affairs Office
name change
Jeng Yen
Send Your Name to Mars
Perseverance

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
2021/03/19 12:35
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
2021/03/18 18:00
China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
China insists on '1992 Consensus' as anchor for peace in Taiwan Strait
2021/02/24 16:52
NASA's Perseverance rover roams Mars with Taiwanese at controls
NASA's Perseverance rover roams Mars with Taiwanese at controls
2021/02/20 17:18
Taiwan-born astronaut selected for NASA's space mission in 2022
Taiwan-born astronaut selected for NASA's space mission in 2022
2021/02/16 12:16

Updated : 2021-03-31 21:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter