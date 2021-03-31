Jofra Archer faces 2-week rehab after surgery on finger

India's Ishan Kishan, right and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets as England's captain Eoin Morgan, left and Jofra Archer watch during the s... India's Ishan Kishan, right and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets as England's captain Eoin Morgan, left and Jofra Archer watch during the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

LONDON (AP) — England fast bowler Jofra Archer has had surgery to remove a fragment of glass that had been lodged in his right middle finger since January, when his fish tank broke as he cleaned it at home.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday that Archer will begin a two-week rehabilitation.

“The consultant will review him before returning to training,” said the ECB, which described Monday's surgery as “successful.”

Archer, who turns 26 on Thursday, accidentally cut his hand while cleaning his fish tank shortly before England left for India to prepare for their test series.

“The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact on his availability,” it said.

However, Archer has been limited by an elbow injury that will cause him to miss the early part of the Indian Premier League, which begins April 9.

“Further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection,” the ECB said.

