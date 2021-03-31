Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

NT$5 million to be given out at Taiwan's Golden Harvest Awards

Award-winning filmmakers announced this year’s nomination on Wednesday

By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2021/03/31 21:24
(Golden Harvest Awards photo)

(Golden Harvest Awards photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 43rd Golden Harvest Awards, the most prestigious award for young filmmakers in Taiwan, announced this year’s nominees during a ceremony in Taipei on Wednesday (March 31).

The nominations were presented by renowned film directors Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯) and Chu Yu-ning (瞿友寧) as well as Golden Horse best actor award winner Mo Tsu-Yi (莫子儀).

Hosted by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development under Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, this year’s event for the first time is co-organized by the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee.

A total of NT$5,000,000 (US$175,325) will be given out to award winners, with the biggest award worth NT$600,000.

The award ceremony will be held on June 5, and more information about the film festival will be released in April.

With ten awards, Golden Harvest focuses on short films, documentaries, and animated films. Award categories include the following:

Best Narrative Short Film

Best Documentary Short Film

Best Student Narrative Short Film

Best Student Documentary Short Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best Student Animated Short Film

Best Experimental Short Film

Best Student Experimental Short Film

Established in 1978, the Golden Harvest Awards have given recognition to numerous accomplished filmmakers, including Oscar-winning director Ang Lee (李安), Taiwan-based Malaysian director Tsai Ming-Liang (蔡明亮), as well as Golden Horse-winning director Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏).

In an interview, Mo Tsu-Yi said the award “serves as the starting point for talented moviemakers and will lead them to produce long narrative films.”

Working with the Golden Harvest Awards for the first time, the CEO of Golden Horse, Wen Tianxiang, believes the collaboration will allow nominees to receive more resources. Specifically, winning directors are automatically admitted to the Golden Horse Master Class — a film course taught by world-renowned industry figures.

Despite the pandemic, more movies registered this year than last, with 415 signed up, a strong improvement over last year's figure of below 300.

“I was surprised,” said Wen, who claimed the increase marked a significant milestone.

When asked about the future of Taiwan’s film industry, Huang Hsin-yao and Wen Tianxiang both agreed Taiwanese domestic films will only get better.

As for improvements, Chu Yu-ning suggested directors treat their movies like a “product” and build a better “brand image” for their work to increase exposure.
Golden Harvest Awards
Golden Horse Awards
nominees
Taiwan
film
movies
Huang Hsin-yao
Chu Yu-ning
Mo Tsu-Yi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan liquor company sparks controversy for recruiting 'university promoters'
Taiwan liquor company sparks controversy for recruiting 'university promoters'
2021/03/31 14:15
Biden to ease way for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials
Biden to ease way for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials
2021/03/31 11:31
20,000 kg of US Fuji apples intercepted in Taiwan for excessive pesticide
20,000 kg of US Fuji apples intercepted in Taiwan for excessive pesticide
2021/03/30 20:59
Meteorologist accounts for ‘blood moon’ in Taipei sky
Meteorologist accounts for ‘blood moon’ in Taipei sky
2021/03/30 20:38
China's aggression will get it no love: Palauan president
China's aggression will get it no love: Palauan president
2021/03/30 19:13

Updated : 2021-03-31 22:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter