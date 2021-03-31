Alexa
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan

Beached cruise ship to welcome passengers aboard April 1

  120
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 18:11
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/starbuckstaiwan/" target="_blank">星巴克咖啡同好會(Starbucks Coffee) photo</a>)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starbucks franchises have dotted the landscape of Taiwan for many years, but never had one been built in the shape of a cruise ship until the new branch set to open in Yilan County’s Toucheng Township on Thursday (April 1).

The architectural design follows the concept of a cruise liner and integrates simple geometrical shapes with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, UDN reported.

The report said the two-story store has a lot of space, with a total of 124 seats. The sunrise can be seen on a clear day, and a romantic atmosphere at night makes the store a photogenic destination.

To celebrate the opening, the store will give customers who check in on Facebook or Instagram half off their second cup of Nitro Cold Brew for the first five days after opening.

The store, located only eight minutes’ walk from the Toucheng Old Street in Yilan County's Toucheng Township, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

(Facebook, 星巴克咖啡同好會(Starbucks Coffee) photos)
Starbucks
Toucheng
Nitro Cold Brew

Updated : 2021-03-31 22:41 GMT+08:00

