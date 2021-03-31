Alexa
Gunfire in Niger's capital days before inauguration

By DALATOU MAMANE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/31 17:01
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunfire erupted in Niger's capital near the presidential palace early Wednesday, prompting fears of a coup attempt and further instability just days before the country's new president is due to be sworn into office.

The shooting went on for more than 15 minutes, residents of Niamey said, but calm had returned to the city afterward.

The report of gunfire comes just two days before new President Mohamed Bazoum's inauguration on Friday.

Updated : 2021-03-31 18:04 GMT+08:00

