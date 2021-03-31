Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines says Chinese 'militia' swarm has spread in disputed waters

By REUTERS
2021/03/31 23:30
In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation, in the South Chi...

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation, in the South Chi... (AP photo)

Hundreds of Chinese vessels believed to be manned by militias in the South China Sea have spread to a wider area, the Philippines said on Wednesday (March 31), defying its demand for the flotilla to be withdrawn immediately.

The Philippines has described the presence of the boats inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef as “swarming and threatening”, while Canada, Australia, the United States, Japan and others have voiced concern about China’s intentions, prompting rebukes by Beijing.

Chinese diplomats have said the boats were sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

In a statement, the Philippines’ task force on the South China Sea expressed “deep concern over the continuing unlawful presence (swarming) of the Chinese maritime militia, which did not pull out.”

“Neither the Philippines nor the international community will ever accept China’s assertion of its so-called ‘indisputable integrated sovereignty’ over almost all of the South China Sea,” the task force said, urging an immediate withdrawal of the vessels.

The Philippine position over Chinese boats is one of the strongest since President Rodrigo Duterte took power in 2016 and sought to befriend Beijing, which has frustrated nationalists who say he has been soft on China, hurt ties with the United States and gambled with national sovereignty.

Citing intelligence gathered by its own patrols, the task force said 44 vessels were still at Whitsun Reef and about 200 others were spread out around other parts of the Spratly islands, including near China’s militarised manmade islands, where four of its navy boats were seen.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington stands by its ally, the Philippines, in the face of China’s massing maritime militia at Whitsun Reef.
South China Sea
Philippines-China
dispute

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
2021/03/28 16:44
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
2021/03/27 14:00
Philippine leader conveys concern to China envoy over 'swarming' vessels
Philippine leader conveys concern to China envoy over 'swarming' vessels
2021/03/25 20:30
Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets US submarine parts approval
Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets US submarine parts approval
2021/03/17 11:30
Japan, US share serious concerns over tensions in South China Sea: Kishi
Japan, US share serious concerns over tensions in South China Sea: Kishi
2021/03/16 15:54

Updated : 2021-04-01 00:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants
Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants