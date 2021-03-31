Japan investigates Chinese access to Line app servers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese investigators will visit messaging app Line’s Japanese offices in connection with allegations that China can look at private information on the company’s servers, reports said Wednesday (March 31).

Since 2018, Z Holdings, the company managing Line in Japan, outsourced the handling of its servers to a Chinese company, CNA reported. As a result, Chinese engineers obtained permission to look at data about Line users as well as at the content of their messages.

After similar incidents occurred 32 times, Line decided last February to change its policy and bar access to the Chinese engineers.

A Japanese government commission in charge of privacy issues demanded Line present a report about its practices in order to determine whether it had violated any rules.

A commission official told a committee at Japan’s parliament, the Diet, that inspectors were scheduled to visit Z Holdings and Line on Wednesday to gain more information about the incidents.