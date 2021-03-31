BCC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan with apparent haste

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The BBC’s most prominent journalist working in China has left the country for Taiwan, according to the news service.

John Sudworth, who worked for the BBC in China for almost a decade, had in recent months come under increasing scrutiny from Chinese authorities for his reporting on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, at times having been singled out by the foreign ministry and state media.

Chinese state media Global Times broke the story early Wednesday afternoon (March 31) in a condemnatory op-ed:

“BBC's Beijing correspondent John Sudworth, who became infamous in China for his many biased stories distorting China's Xinjiang policies and COVID-19 responses, has left the Chinese mainland and is now believed to be hiding in Taiwan island after Xinjiang individuals said they plan to sue BBC for fake news, sources told the Global Times.”

A statement put out by the BBC on Twitter shortly afterward confirmed Sudworth's departure:

“Our correspondent John Sudworth has relocated from Beijing to Taiwan. John’s work has exposed the truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know. The BBC is proud of John’s award-winning reporting during his time in Beijing and he remains our China correspondent.”

The Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club was quick to welcome the new arrival on Twitter, writing that “We hope you feel safe and unencumbered working in Taiwan.”

Last month, BBC World News was banned from broadcasting in China, despite having only been allowed to air in international hotels. The news organization’s app and website had already been blocked for years.

The ban on the BBC followed the U.K.’s revocation of a broadcast license to Chinese state media broadcaster CGTV for airing forced confessions on television. It also came on the heels of reporting by the BBC on the alleged systematic rape and torture of Uyghur women in Xinjiang’s sprawling detention camps, which by some estimates hold over one million people.

While Sudworth’s name did not appear on that report, he authored a piece last December detailing China’s alleged use of forced labor in the cotton fields of Xinjiang, involving hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. The report also went into the role that Xinjiang cotton — a fifth of the world’s total output — plays in the global supply chain for the fashion industry.

Over the years, Sudworth filed many influential reports from China, including his filmed test of China’s so-called Skynet Project in 2017, in which he arranged Chinese for police in the city of Guiyang, Guizhou to find him using facial tracking software.

It took them seven minutes.