Vietnam mulls resuming flights from Taiwan in July

Taiwan passengers required to undergo 15-day home quarantine after entering Vietnam

  156
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 17:56
(Twitter, Vietnam Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed to resume weekly flights from Taiwan in July as part of a three-stage reopening plan for the country.

In a proposal submitted to Vietnam's transportation ministry this week, the CAAV suggested reopening the country's borders to passenger flights from international destinations in three stages, according to Vietnamese newspaper Tuoi Tre. While only flights offered by Vietnamese airlines in collaboration with travel agencies for Vietnamese citizens will be restored in phase 1, regular flights for both Vietnamese and foreign passengers will resume in phases 2 and 3.

In the initial period of phase 2, only regular flights from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea will be allowed to enter the Southeast Asian country starting July. Although the arriving passengers will not be asked to present proof of a negative coronavirus test, they must undergo a 15-day home quarantine upon their arrival.

The CAAV expects a total of 24 flights to be flown by Vietnam and the three countries every week, carrying 6,000 to 7,000 passengers. Each passenger, regardless of nationality, will be charged for the air ticket, the COVID-19 testing fee, quarantine accommodation fees, and meals for 15 days, as well as transportation from the airport.

In the final phase, Vietnam will operate flights for Vietnamese citizens and foreign nationals holding a "vaccine passport" from September. People with proof of a negative coronavirus test issued three days prior to their departure will be asked to self-isolate at home for 7-14 days, while those without must undergo their quarantine at a designated facility for 14 days.

The CAAV emphasized that the timing of phase 3 will highly depend on the progress of Vietnam's vaccination rollout.

Since the pandemic began, Vietnam has recorded a total of 2,594 cases of COVID-19. Out of the confirmed patients, 35 have succumbed to the disease.
Taiwan-Vietnam
Taiwan-Vietnam ties
flight resumption
pandemic
coronavirus
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-03-31 19:34 GMT+08:00

