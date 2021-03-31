Alexa
Green iguana found outside local residence in southwestern Taiwan

Reptilian visitor found to be 80 cm long and likely pregnant

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 15:43
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chiayi County resident came home on Tuesday (March 30) to find a large-sized pregnant green iguana, which experts say was looking for a place to lay its eggs, clinging onto their front door.

The resident surnamed Gu (辜), who recently moved from Chiayi City to Zhongpu Township, had heard that the species frequents the area near the Bajhang and Chilan river valleys, CNA reported. However, Gu never expected to see one so up-close.

Gu notified the county’s agriculture department of the reptilian visitor, and the department then asked Ho Du-cheng (何篤誠), a research assistant at National Chiayi University's (NCU) Department of Biological Resources, for assistance in catching the reptile, per CNA. Ho said that the green iguana in question was about 80 centimeters in length and pregnant.

Noting that the reptile had several air gun-related wounds, Ho speculated the pregnant reptile was looking for a place to lay eggs.

The invasive animals usually inhabit the Bajhang and Chilan river valleys, Ho said, adding that expectant females lay eggs from November to March, during which they will find suitable places to do so.

The research assistant said that Gu's residence was located quite far from any water source. He added that whether the reptile was scared off from its group due to an incident or it was on the move due to environmental changes in its habitat, required further study, according to the report.

The reptile is currently in an NCU research laboratory, the agriculture department said.

(CNA photos)
