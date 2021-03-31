Alexa
Taipei City to put flowers on house number plates in first change in 30 years

New plates will also display district name and have improved readability

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 15:40
The new number plate for Taipei City, with the name and flower for the Zhongshan District 

The new number plate for Taipei City, with the name and flower for the Zhongshan District  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City will add colored flowers and the district name to house number platesthe first plate redesign in 30 yearsreports said Wednesday (March 31).

All new green-and-white plates should be in place by the end of next year, CNA reported. The city government put the total cost of the operation at NT$61.11 million (US$2.14 million).

The new plates will not only be larger than the previous ones, but each of the 12 city districts will have its name and official flower displayed, officials said. They added that the new version will also have improved readability, which will help emergency services find the right address.

City employees wearing recognizable jackets and name tags will soon start replacing 65,000 plates along 541 roads, a task likely to be completed within two years. Members of the public can ask them questions, phone the 1999 hotline, or visit their local district government office if they want to know more about the changes, the city officials said.

Replacing house number plates can be a difficult enterprise, as New Taipei City found out two years ago when its new design was met with widespread criticism, forcing it to suspend its introduction.
house numbers
house number plates
Taipei City
districts
flowers

Updated : 2021-03-31 16:32 GMT+08:00

