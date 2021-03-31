Alexa
Taiwan defense ministry confirms Sky Bow III missile production ahead of schedule

All 23 Sky Bow III missiles scheduled for this year have been completed

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 15:20
A Sky Bow III missile live-fire test (Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed Wednesday (March 30) that the military’s production of its land-based Sky Bow III air defense missiles is ahead of schedule.

The production plan, carried out by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), was implemented in 2015 and is expected to last until 2024, for a total of NT$74.83 billion (US$2.62 billion). The 23 missiles that were scheduled for this year have also been completed ahead of schedule, CNA reported.

When President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited NCSIST in January 2019, she asked the institute to lay the foundation for the nation’s defense industry for the next 50 years and requested NCSIST to speed up the production of Sky Bow III and Hsiung Feng III missiles.

Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, pointed out that the maximum altitude of the Sky Bow III is higher than that of the U.S. Patriot missile. Although the Patriot cannot reach higher targets, it has hit-to-kill capabilities, so the two systems can complement each other, he stated.

Taiwan
MND
Taiwan defense
Sky Bow III missile
Hsiung Feng missile
Taiwan air defense

Updated : 2021-03-31 16:32 GMT+08:00

