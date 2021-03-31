Taiwan reports 6 imported cases from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Indonesia, US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 31) confirmed six COVID-19 infections imported from the U.S., Myanmar, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced seven imported infections, raising the country's total number of cases to 1,030. The latest cases include two Taiwanese, one Burmese, two Indonesians, and one Bangladeshi.

Each had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence or a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said that case No. 1026 is a Taiwanese man in his 70s who has lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time. When he returned to Taiwan on Jan. 3 of this year, he did not report experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

As he was preparing to go overseas, he went to a hospital on March 29 to undergo a coronavirus test at his own expense. On March 31, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was found to have a Ct value of 31 and tested positive for IgM and IgG antibodies. The health department has identified a total of 53 contacts in his case.

Of these contacts, 12 have entered home isolation, while 41 have been asked to begin self-health monitoring. A total of 48 people have been tested for the virus so far, with 17 receiving negative PCR results and the rest awaiting the results of PCR and serum antibody tests.

Case No. 1027 is a male Burmese fishery worker in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on March 14. After his quarantine ended on March 29, his company arranged for him to take a self-paid coronavirus test.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31 and was found to have a Ct value of 35, while the results of his serum antibody tests are still pending. The health department has identified a total of three contacts in his case, including two who have entered home isolation and one who has been asked to commence self-health monitoring.

According to Chen, cases 1028 and 1029 are male Indonesian fishery workers in their 20s who came to Taiwan for work on March 4. As their quarantines were set to end, they underwent coronavirus tests on March 17, and the results came back negative.

After their quarantine concluded, they were transported to another residence to undergo self-health monitoring. On March 24, they rode in a special vehicle to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at their own expense and the results again were negative.

Because five of their colleagues (Cases 1015 - 1019) were diagnosed with the virus, the two men were transferred to home quarantine. On March 29, their company arranged for them to go to a hospital again to take another coronavirus test at their own expense.

On March 31, cases 1028 and 1029 were confirmed with COVID-19 and Ct values of 34 and 31, respectively. The health department has identified a total of six contacts in their cases, including four who have entered home isolation and two who are listed as undergoing self-health monitoring.

Chen stated that case No. 1030 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who went to Ethiopia for work in October of last year. When he returned to Taiwan on March 28 of this year, he was asymptomatic but he proactively told quarantine officers that he had previously experienced suspicious symptoms including a cough and abnormality with his sense of taste and smell when living overseas.

A coronavirus test he undertook at the airport came back negative. On March 30, he underwent another coronavirus test and on March 31 tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 31, while the results of his serum antibody test are still pending.

The health department has identified a total of 17 contacts in his case, including five who have entered home isolation and 12 listed as undergoing self-health monitoring.

Lastly, case No. 1031 is a Bangladeshi woman in her 20s who came to Taiwan to study on March 26. She began to experience a cough on March 28 and the health department arranged for her to be tested for the virus.

On March 31, she tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 18. The health department has identified a total of 10 people in her case, of whom 8 have been told to undergo home isolation, while two have been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 189,458 COVID-19 tests, with 187,640 coming back negative. Out of the 1,030 officially confirmed cases, 914 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 981 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 39 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.