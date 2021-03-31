Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gehrig bat, original Yankee Stadium home plate up for bid

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 13:55
Gehrig bat, original Yankee Stadium home plate up for bid

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — A bat Lou Gehrig used late in his career and the original home plate from Yankee Stadium when it opened in 1923 are among the items up for bidding in an online auction this week.

SCP Auctions said the Gehrig bat dates to 1938, his next-to-last season in the majors. It came from the collection of Yankees Hall of Fame teammate Earle Combs’ family.

The home plate is from the original Yankee Stadium and the year the team won its first World Series championship. The Yankees previously played at the Polo Grounds, the home of the New York Giants.

The bidding ends Saturday.

Updated : 2021-03-31 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions