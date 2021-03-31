Taiwan liquor company sparks controversy for recruiting 'university promoters'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. (KKL), a distillery owned by Taiwan's Kinmen County Government, is facing backlash from the Taiwanese community after openly recruiting university students to promote its products on 52 campuses across the country.

In a recruitment ad shared by KKL earlier this month, the company said it is looking for student ambassadors from 52 universities to advocate for responsible drinking and help their classmates become familiar with its liquor products. Any students pursuing a bachelor's or a master's degree are encouraged to apply, and those selected as "university promoters" will be given free distillery tours and spirits tasting lessons offered by the company.

Describing the ad as "highly inappropriate," Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) warned that the distillery may be violating The Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act. Although the Taiwanese government does not prohibit universities from selling alcohol, promotions by liquor companies should not be permitted on school campuses and no students should be hired to encourage their classmates to drink, he said.

Chien Li-jien (簡立建), director of disaster medicine at Taipei's United Hospital Ren Ai Branch, also pointed out that liquor companies often associate "joy" and "vitality" with their products to attract younger customers. Citing the prevalence of drunk driving and alcohol poisoning among young Taiwanese, he suggested lawmakers introduce stricter policies regulating alcohol promotions on campuses, reported Liberty Times.

In response, KKL Deputy General Manager Chen Qi-zhan (陳啟展) explained that the primary purpose of the program is to educate students about the importance of responsible drinking. He said the student ambassadors will not be asked to sell any liquor products or participate in activities that could potentially violate the laws.

Chen stressed that the program will focus on education and give students an opportunity to learn more about Taiwan's traditional liquor industry. However, he promised that KKL will consider suggestions offered by the public and carry out the program with caution.



KKL recruitment ad for "university promoters" (KKL photo)