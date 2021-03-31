Taiwan to station Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors by 2025

Taiwan to complete installation of Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles by end of 2026 (Facebook, Lockheed Martin photo) Taiwan to complete installation of Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles by end of 2026 (Facebook, Lockheed Martin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will station improved Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) systems from the United States in 2025 and 2026, reports said Wednesday (March 31).

In June 2020, Lockheed Martin successfully tested the MSE at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, tracking and intercepting a tactical ballistic missile target.

Taiwan and the U.S. agreed on the procurement of similar systems during talks in 2019, CNA reported. While the new missiles have a longer reach, they are also larger, only allowing for 12 units per launch vehicle, as opposed to 16 for the previous Patriot variant.

The delivery and stationing of the original Patriots and the PAC-3 version were completed in 2017 under a budget of more than NT$179 billion (US$6.28 billion). While the Ministry of National Defense did not provide details about the PAC-3 MSE deal, earlier media reports mentioned 300 new projectiles being added to the nation's existing arsenal of 350 older Patriot missiles.

In the region, Japan and South Korea have reportedly also ordered MSE systems. Seven other countries, mostly in the Middle East and Europe, have purchased them as well.

Over the past year, Chinese military aircraft have intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis, while senior U.S. military leaders have suggested a Chinese attack might occur within six years.