Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to station Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors by 2025

New projectiles are most advanced version of Patriot missile

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 14:13
Taiwan to complete installation of Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles by end of 2026 (Facebook, Lockheed Martin photo) 

Taiwan to complete installation of Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles by end of 2026 (Facebook, Lockheed Martin photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will station improved Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) systems from the United States in 2025 and 2026, reports said Wednesday (March 31).

In June 2020, Lockheed Martin successfully tested the MSE at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, tracking and intercepting a tactical ballistic missile target.

Taiwan and the U.S. agreed on the procurement of similar systems during talks in 2019, CNA reported. While the new missiles have a longer reach, they are also larger, only allowing for 12 units per launch vehicle, as opposed to 16 for the previous Patriot variant.

The delivery and stationing of the original Patriots and the PAC-3 version were completed in 2017 under a budget of more than NT$179 billion (US$6.28 billion). While the Ministry of National Defense did not provide details about the PAC-3 MSE deal, earlier media reports mentioned 300 new projectiles being added to the nation's existing arsenal of 350 older Patriot missiles.

In the region, Japan and South Korea have reportedly also ordered MSE systems. Seven other countries, mostly in the Middle East and Europe, have purchased them as well.

Over the past year, Chinese military aircraft have intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis, while senior U.S. military leaders have suggested a Chinese attack might occur within six years.
missiles
Patriot
Patriot PAC-3
Patriot PAC-3 MSE
Lockheed Martin
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/03/30 12:55
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
2021/03/26 20:48
Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
Taiwan’s indigenous ground-based missile has far-strike capabilities
2021/03/25 14:33
Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development
Taiwan Cabinet to add ministry for digital development
2021/03/25 14:31
Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace
Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace
2021/03/25 10:34

Updated : 2021-03-31 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions