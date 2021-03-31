Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers

Chinese netizens mock shopper for claiming to boycott H&M while wearing shiny pair of Nikes

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 17:28
Handwritten note reads "I went to return goods." (Weibo images)

Handwritten note reads "I went to return goods." (Weibo images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the thick of a nationalistic boycott of H&M and Nike products, Chinese netizens are scoffing at a shopper for sending highly mixed signals about his patriotic buying habits.

Amid tit-for-tat sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the People’s Liberation Army and Communist Youth League on March 22 reacted angrily on Weibo at a statement by Sweden's H&M Group issued in September last year. The statement read that H&M was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labor of "ethnoreligious minorities" in Xinjiang and would cease purchasing cotton from the region.

On March 24, a similar statement issued by Nike in March of last year also surfaced on Weibo, which said the company was "concerned about reports of forced labor" in Xinjiang and denied sourcing "textiles or spun yarn from the region."

Furious Chinese netizens on the heavily censored social media platform Weibo quickly called for a boycott of products from H&M and Nike. While H&M has borne the brunt of the backlash after having been scrubbed from China's internet and with many of its stores shuttered by landlords, Nike is faring better with its shoes flying off the shelves in recent days.

On Sunday (March 28), a member of the Weibo group Changchun People's Changchun Matters (春人的長春事兒) posted a photo taken the previous day on the Changchun Subway Line 2, in China's Jilin Province. In the photo, a man can be seen holding an H&M bag with a handwritten disclaimer in Chinese that states "I went to return the goods."

However, many Chinese netizens noticed he was also wearing a shiny, pristine pair of Nike basketball shoes, another major American brand nationalists demand to be boycotted. Bemused and bewildered Chinese netizens left 127 comments below the photo:

"What about that pair of shoes on your feet? Those are much more expensive than H&M."

"You don't have to ... take care of yourself from now on and don't buy [those brands] and you're problems will be solved."

"If you want to return it, just use another bag."

"Are you afraid of being killed if you don't write the notice?"

"This young man's desire for survival is really strong."

"Just throw away your shoes and go barefoot. Also, toss out your mobile phone. The American system."

"Sometimes it's not that we don't support domestic brands, it's just that the domestic brands can't compete."

Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
(Weibo photo)
H&M
Nike
boycott
Chinese boycott
Chinese nationalism
Chinese nationalists
trade war

RELATED ARTICLES

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
2021/03/29 16:44
Nike shoes sell out in China despite calls for boycott over Xinjiang cotton
Nike shoes sell out in China despite calls for boycott over Xinjiang cotton
2021/03/29 12:01
Xinjiang cotton is a human rights issue: Taiwan legislative speaker
Xinjiang cotton is a human rights issue: Taiwan legislative speaker
2021/03/27 14:46
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
2021/03/26 20:16
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
2021/03/26 14:56

Updated : 2021-03-31 18:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter