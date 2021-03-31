Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Technology to drive Taiwan's growth, security, Dr. Vigor Yang says in NCKU speech

International combustion and propulsion expert shares his insights on innovative engineering in digital era

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 13:41
Dr. Victor Yang.
Dr. Vigor Yang and NCKU faculty members. 

Dr. Victor Yang. (Taiwan News photo)

Dr. Vigor Yang and NCKU faculty members.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An internationally acclaimed expert in combustion and propulsion said Tuesday (March 30) that technological development will be a catalyst for growth and national security in light of Taiwan's graying population.

Dr. Vigor Yang (楊威迦), who retired from his professorship at Georgia Tech's Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering and returned to Taiwan to serve as an honorary academician at Academia Sinica, delivered an inspiring speech at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) Tuesday at the invitation of NCKU President Huey-Jen Jenny Su (蘇慧貞). Yang earned an honorary doctorate degree from NCKU two years ago and was part of the school's initiative to address Taiwan's goal of a achieving self-reliant national defense.

Speaking to NCKU faculty and students, Yang pointed out that the development of engineering sciences is closely tied to humanity and can be traced back to ancient times when people made stone utensils and built houses with thatch. "Everything in the course of the history of world cultural development can be attributed to engineering sciences," he stated.

Engineering stems from human needs, Yang said. Engineering has shaped human history, and in turn, people have shaped engineering and technology, he added.

Yang believes that innovative engineering design processes, advanced manufacturing technology, cyberization, and organic management should be how Taiwan moves forward, boosting growth and national security through technological leapfrogging as the country faces the challenges of an aging society.

Famed for having solved engine combustion instability issues for NASA, Yang was elected to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering. He has also received the von Kármán Lectureship in Astronautics Award, the highest honor in propulsion studies.
NCKU
information technology
IT
National Cheng Kung University

RELATED ARTICLES

Somaliland signs information technology agreement with Taiwan
Somaliland signs information technology agreement with Taiwan
2021/03/11 14:26
National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
National Taiwan University tops list of schools favored by local businesses
2021/03/08 15:22
Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
Taiwanese university releases book on its COVID-19 experience
2021/01/19 20:31
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
2021/01/12 16:04
Cyber security expert accuses Taiwan government of treating hacking as a game
Cyber security expert accuses Taiwan government of treating hacking as a game
2020/12/29 17:10

Updated : 2021-03-31 15:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions