Central Taiwan city becomes cloud talent incubator with help from Amazon

Taichung rolls out AWE Educate service for senior high school students

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 12:37
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (center) launches AWS Educate service (Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Government is joining hands with Amazon to promote AWS Educate, which helps students cultivate cloud skills as the central Taiwan city seeks to nurture a new generation of tech talent.

AWS Educate is an initiative launched by Amazon to provide students with resources to develop the skills required for a cloud career. The service is used in more than 200 countries by 2,400 institutions and connects companies offering cloud-related job opportunities.

The program, which will benefit 80,000 students at 54 senior high and vocational schools across Taichung, will be co-hosted by Taichung Municipal Taichung Industrial High School and Feng Chia University, according to the city government.

Educators will incorporate curricula that meet the needs of the job market. Meanwhile, the program's organizers will hold workshops and competitions such as the AWS GameDay and AWS DeepRacer where students can put their newly acquired techniques to test.

The demand for cloud talent has been growing in Taiwan as major ICT companies launch recruitment campaigns.

Chunghwa Telecom, the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan, is hiring 1,800 people this year, including cloud experts. Meanwhile, electronics manufacturer Foxconn is looking for cloud engineers for its base in Kaohsiung Software Technology Park.
