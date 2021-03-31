Alexa
Two South Carolina basketball players plan to transfer

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 10:49
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is losing a pair of reserves from its men's basketball team.

The school says 6-foot-3 guard Trae Hannibal and 6-8 forward Jalyn McCreary have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to leave.

Hannibal is a sophomore from Hartsville, South Carolina, who played in 20 games this season, all off the bench. He averaged 6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Hannibal with the team's most accurate 3-point shooter, hitting seven of his 13 attempts behind the arc this season.

McCreary is a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, who started one of his 17 games this season. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, and led the team with 18 blocked shots.

South Carolina also could lose its second-leading scorer in junior Keyshawn Bryant, who announced last weekend that he planned to enter his name in the NBA draft. He said he would not hire an agent so he would be eligible to return to school.

