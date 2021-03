Tolvanen's OT goal gives Predators a 3-2 victory over Stars

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) blocks Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) from getting to the puck during the second period of a... Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) blocks Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) from getting to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored at 1:29 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which extended its winning streak to a season-best six games.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville. He has won his last four starts.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for Dallas, which has lost three straight.

The Predators' streak started in Dallas against the Stars Mar. 21.

In overtime, Tolvanen skated in on the left side before cutting to the low slot and lifting a backhand shot under the crossbar.

Anton Khudobin finished with 23 saves for Dallas.

The teams close out a two-game set on Thursday.

Robertson scored the game’s first goal at 6:12 of the second period.

From the left circle, Denis Gurianov left a drop pass for Robertson, who beat Saros with a wrist shot low to the far side.

Josi answered at 9:04 of the second.

With Nashville on a power play, Jarnkrok sent a pass from the left side to Josi, who was standing just above the right circle. Josi beat Khudobin with a one-timer high to the stick side.

The assist was the 200th point of Jarnkrok’s NHL career.

Dallas regained the lead just under two minutes later on Hintz’s power-play goal.

Just six seconds after Nashville’s Ben Harpur was sent off for tripping, Hintz buried the rebound of Heiskanen’s shot from the blue line.

Jarnkrok tied it again in the third.

Luke Kunin’s shot from the right side missed wide, but the rebound came off of the end boards right to Jarnkrok, who was camped out alone on the left post. He converted it for his 11th goal of the season.

MAN ADVANTAGE

This season, the Stars’ power play has feasted on Nashville’s penalty killing units. In the five games between the teams this season, Dallas has scored 10 power-play goals in 18 opportunities with the man-advantage, good for an impressive 55.6%. Dallas entered Tuesday with the NHL’s 11th-best power play at 23.4%.

HOT STREAK

Robertson has recorded a point in five of his last six games, including goals in three of his last four. In March, the rookie has five goals and 11 assists in 17 games played.

Overall, Robertson has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 28 games played in his rookie campaign.

NO FIL AGAIN

Predators forward Filip Forsberg missed his third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. The team lists Forsberg as day-to-day. His 11 goals are tied with his fellow Swede Jarnkrok for the Nashville team lead.

