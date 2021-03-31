Alexa
China should allow foreign reporters into Xinjiang: Taiwan VP

Lai Ching-te urges Beijing to let voices of Xinjiang's people be heard

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/31 11:46
Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Tuesday (March 30) that China should give international reporters access to Xinjiang amid claims of human rights abuses in the region.

As China's boycott against international clothing brands that refuse to use Xinjiang cotton continues, international leaders are urging Beijing to provide independent observers unfettered access to the region to look into reports of persecution of Uyghur Muslims. Although Beijing said it would welcome a United Nations visit to Xinjiang, it expressed firm opposition to an unrestricted investigation.

While attending the opening ceremony for Taiwan's travel bubble with Palau on Tuesday, Lai said the Chinese public should put its boycott campaign on hold before the actual situation in Xinjiang is publicized. He said Beijing should try to discredit human rights abuse claims by inviting members of the international community to the region.

Lai emphasized that China's opposition to an open investigation will only convince other countries that the accounts of oppression in Xinjiang are true. He advised the communist regime to allow international reporters into the region and let the voices of Xinjiang be heard.
