Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chargers sign CB Ryan Smith to 1-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 09:15
Chargers sign CB Ryan Smith to 1-year contract

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed cornerback Ryan Smith to a one-year contract.

Smith will be going into his sixth season. His biggest impact has been on special teams with a team-leading 14 tackles over the past three seasons for Tampa Bay as a gunner on the punt and kick coverage teams.

All of Smith's snaps last season came on special teams. His addition should upgrade a Chargers unit that was the worst in the league last year in all phases of special teams. He will also have a chance to compete for playing time in the Chargers secondary.

Smith has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay after he was selected in the fourth round in 2016. He has played in 73 games, including 16 starts, with 98 tackles and an interception.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-31 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions