Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants sign three more free agents, including 2 Titans DBs

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 09:01
Giants sign three more free agents, including 2 Titans DBs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed tight end Cole Hikutini and former Tennessee Titans defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton.

The team announced their latest moves on the free agency market Tuesday evening.

Hikutini has played with the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, who released him earlier this month. He has appeared in four NFL games — all in 2017 with the 49ers. He has two career catches for 15 yards.

Kalu and Milton will rejoin former Tennessee Titans teammates Logan Ryan and Adoree’ Jackson in the Giants secondary.

Kalu has played all 28 of his games with Tennessee, including a season-high 15 in 2020.

Milton has played in 55 games with one start and has recovered two fumbles. He spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with the Titans in 2019.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-31 10:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions