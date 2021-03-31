Alexa
Madame Tussauds Singapore launches a new Marvel Universe 4D film

By Madame Tussauds Singapore, Media OutReach
2021/03/31 08:45

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 March 2021 - Feel the power of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes in Madame Tussauds Singapore NEW thrilling 4D Marvel movie experience! Experience wind-chilling, water-soaking and face-flinching special effects as you get closer than ever before to Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp as they battle Loki in a bid to save you at the little red dot, from his invasion! Madame Tussauds Singapore will be the first place in Asia where guests will get access to the exclusive film.


Madame Tussauds Singapore launches a new Marvel Universe 4D film


"We are excited to launch the new Marvel Universe 4D film. With a massive fanbase in Singapore we are thrilled to have the new 4D film with hyper realistic animation and more Marvel Super Heroes joining our attraction. We continue to bring new products and content to Singapore whereby Marvel is one of our key drivers." said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.


Please click here to see the exclusive trailer.


Madame Tussauds Singapore is located on Sentosa, Imbiah Lookout. Singaporeans can use the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to visit the family fun 5-in-1 attraction. For more information on how to redeem these vouchers and to know what the 5 experiences are, please visit our website www.madametussauds.com/Singapore.


Madame Tussauds

The ultimate celebrity experience and the world's best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures.


The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds' gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves.

About Marvel Entertainment
Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.


For more information visit marvel.com. © 2021 MARVEL

Updated : 2021-03-31 10:26 GMT+08:00

