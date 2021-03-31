Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Stimulus payments headed to Social Security recipients soon

By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL , AP Personal Finance Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/31 04:59
Stimulus payments headed to Social Security recipients soon

Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who don't normally file a tax return should expect their coronavirus relief payments soon.

The federal government began distributing the third round of economic impact payments in mid-March to millions of Americans. But a paperwork delay temporarily held up payments to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the tool made available on IRS website for non-filers.

The IRS said Tuesday that it expects payments will be sent to those beneficiaries on April 7.

The government needed updated beneficiary information to begin distributing the latest round of payments. After receiving data from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, the IRS began reviewing, validating, and testing tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculation of the payments.

If no additional issues arise, the IRS said it expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payments at the end of this week. Because the majority of the payments will be disbursed electronically, they would be received on April 7.

The IRS updates its Get My Payment tool for eligible individuals once their payment is processed. The agency notes that the tool on IRS.gov will not be updated until this coming weekend with information for federal beneficiaries expecting payments next week.

The IRS said it is still reviewing data received for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date and provide more details soon.

Updated : 2021-03-31 07:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions