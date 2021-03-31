Alexa
2 Iowa State students who died when boat capsized identified

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 05:27
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University students who died when their school crew boat capsized on a lake were residents of Washington D.C. and Illinois, authorities announced Tuesday.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore accounting major from Washington D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois, drowned in the boating accident Sunday, Hamilton County and Iowa State police said.

Their boat capsized on Little Wall Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames, where Iowa State is located.

Three other crew members were rescued by people who lived around the lake. Their names have not been released.

The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.

