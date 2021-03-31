Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/31 04:35
49ers sign WR Mohamed Sanu to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) —

The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a second stint with the team.

The Niners said Tuesday they reached a one-year deal with Sanu. Sanu played three games for San Francisco last season with one catch for nine yards.

Sanu was originally drafted by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft. He spent four seasons with Cincinnati and then three-plus seasons with Atlanta before being traded to New England during the 2019 season.

He played with San Francisco and Detroit in 2020.

Sanu has experience in coach Kyle Shanahan's system after having played for him on the Falcons in 2016.

Sanu has appeared in 128 games with 420 receptions for 4,694 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also recorded 42 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed seven of eight pass attempts for 233 yards and four TDs.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

