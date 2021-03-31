Alexa
GameStop, Bank of America rise; Cabot Oil, Newmont fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 04:21
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

GameStop Corp., up $13.16 to $194.46.

The video game retailer named Elliott Wilke, a former Amazon executive, as its chief growth officer.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., down 44 cents to $18.79.

Crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of America Corp., up 68 cents to $38.99.

Bond yields rose, which gives banks a boost because higher yields allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., down $2.28 to $59.88.

The gold miner's stock fell as the price of gold slipped.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., down $12.61 to $311.34.

The financial data provider's fiscal second-quarter profit fell just short of Wall Street forecasts.

DraftKings Inc., up $2.80 to $61.

The sports betting company bought Vegas Sports Information Network, which delivers sports betting news, analysis and data.

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $19.91 to $122.89.

The maker of a treatment for severely calcified cardiovascular disease gave an encouraging revenue update for the first quarter.

McCormick & Co., down cents 23 cents to $89.90.

A slump by the broader market weighed down the spice and seasoning maker, despite a sold first-quarter financial report.

Updated : 2021-03-31 05:55 GMT+08:00

