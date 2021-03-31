Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tigers reassign Núñez, Peralta and several others

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 03:44
Tigers reassign Núñez, Peralta and several others

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers reassigned infielder Renato Núñez to the team's alternate training site and reassigned right-hander Wily Peralta to minor league camp.

The Tigers also announced Tuesday that they have reassigned left-hander Ian Krol, right-hander Erasmo Ramírez and catchers Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase to the alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio.

Núñez hit 31 home runs for Baltimore in 2019, then batted .256 with 12 homers in the shortened 2020 season. He was released by the Orioles after last season and agreed to a minor league deal with the Tigers.

Peralta also joined the Tigers on a minor league deal. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-31 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions