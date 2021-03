2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Montserrat 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Grenada 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 U.S. Virgin Isl. 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2

Thursday, March 25 At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador 2, Grenada 0

Saturday, March 27 At St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Antigua and Barbuda 3, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, March 28 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Montserrat 1, El Salvador 1

Tuesday, March 30 At St. George's, Grenada

Grenada vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Montserrat vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada

Saturday, June 5

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Tuesday, June 8

Grenada vs. Montserrat

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6 Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6 Cayman Islands 2 0 0 2 0 14 0 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Aruba 1 0 0 1 0 6 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0

Thursday, March 25 At Orlando, Fla.

Canada 5, Bermuda 1

Saturday, March 27 At Bradenton, Fla.

Suriname 6, Aruba 0

Sunday, March 28 At Bradenton, Fla.

Cayman Islands vs. Canada, ppd.

Monday, March 29 At Bradenton, Fla.

Canada 11, Cayman Islands 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Prospect, Bermunda

Bermuda vs. Aruba, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba

Friday, June 4

Suriname vs. Bermuda

Saturday, June 5

Aruba vs. Canada

Tuesday, June 8

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands

Canada vs. Suriname

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Cuba 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Brit. Virgin Is. 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 St. Vincent 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Guatemala City

Guatemala 1, Cuba 0

Thursday, March 25 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao 5, St. Vincent and the Grendadines 0

Saturday, March 27 At Willemstad, Curaçao

Guatemala 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Sunday, March 28 At Guatemala City

Curaçao 2, Cuba 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Willemstad, Curaçao

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. British Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Cuba vs. British Virgin Islands

Friday, June 4

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines

Saturday, June 5

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao

Tuesday, June 8

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba

Curaçao vs. Guatemala

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Barbados 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Dominica 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Anguilla 1 0 0 1 0 6 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0

Thursday, March 25 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama 1, Barbados 0

Saturday, March 27 At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dominican Republic 6, Anguilla 0

Sunday, March 28 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Panama 2, Dominica 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados vs. Anguilla, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Dominica vs. Anguilla

Friday, June 4

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Saturday, June 5

Anguilla vs. Panama

Tuesday, June 8

Barbados vs. Dominica

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 St. Lucia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belize 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Turks and Caicos 1 0 0 1 0 7 0 Wednesday, March 24 At TBD

Nicaragua vs. St. Lucia, ccd.

Thursday, March 25 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti 2, Belize 0

Saturday, March 27 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Nicaragua 7 Turks and Caicos Islands 0

Sunday, March 28 At TBD

St. Lucia vs. Haiti

Tuesday, March 30 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Belize vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

St. Lucia vs. Turks and Caicos Islands

Friday, June 4

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Saturday, June 5

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti

Tuesday, June 8

Belize vs. St. Lucia

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Puerto Rico 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guyana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0

Thursday, March 25 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Guyana 0

Saturday, March 27 At Nassau, Bahamas

St. Kitts and Nevis 4, Bahamas 0

Sunday, March 28 At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leonora, Guayana

Guyana vs. Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Puerto Rico vs. Bahamas

Friday, June 4

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana

Saturday, June 5

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, June 8

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis

EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 Portugal 2 1 0 0 3 2 4 Luxembourg 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27 At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Spain 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Greece 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Georgia 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Kosovo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Thursday, March 25 At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28 At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

At Seville, Spain

Spain vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Northern Ireland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Bulgaria 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Thursday, March 25 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Ukraine 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Bosnia-Herz. 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Helninki, Finland

Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Sarajevo, Bosnia

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. France, 2:45 p.m.

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 Belgium 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Belarus 1 0 0 1 4 2 3 Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 Wales 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27 At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 2 2 0 0 10 0 6 Austria 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 Scotland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Faeroe Islands 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Israel 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Moldova 2 0 1 1 1 9 1 Thursday, March 25 At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28 At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Vienna

Austria vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Faeroe Islands, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Montenegro 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Turkey 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 Norway 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Netherlands 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Latvia 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Gibraltar 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27 At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

At Istanbul

Turkey vs. Latvia, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Russia 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Croatia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Slovakia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Malta 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta'Qali,, Malta

Russia 3,Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27 At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m.

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Russia, 2:45 p.m.

__

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Poland 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 Hungary 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 Albania 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Andorra 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 San Marino 2 0 0 2 0 8 0 Thursday, March 25 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0