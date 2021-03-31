Alexa
Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 03:24
NEW YORK (AP) — Hockey great Mark Messier wants fans to know he had a lot of help on his path to the NHL Hall of Fame.

Messier's memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. Messier, 60, will write about being the son of a hockey player and coach, Doug Messier; a teammate of Wayne Gretzky on the Edmonton Oilers; and captain of the New York Rangers, among other highlights.

The book will be released in Messier's native Canada by Simon & Schuster Canada.

“I thought I was in the hockey business for 25 years, but I eventually realized I was in the people business," Messier said in a statement Tuesday. "Leading meant getting behind my teammates, or out in front of them; doing whatever was necessary to help them fulfill their potential. To me, helping people succeed was the game within the game. It was fascinating, frustrating, challenging, and most of all rewarding. My wish is that my story and the lessons in this book will inspire people to be their best.”

During his 25 years in the NHL, Messier played on six Stanley Cup championship teams. He is among the all-time leaders in regular season points, regular season games played and playoff points. In 2007, the NHL started the Mark Messier Leadership Award for setting an example on and off the ice.

Updated : 2021-03-31 05:53 GMT+08:00

