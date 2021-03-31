Alexa
Mitrovic nets another double, leads Serbia over Azerbaijan

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 02:44
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a goal in each half as Serbia defeated Azerbaijan 2-1 to stay at the top of its group in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 16th minute and netted the winner in the 81st to give Serbia seven points from three matches in Group A. It is three points ahead of Portugal, which visits Luxembourg later Tuesday.

Mitrovic has scored five goals in the first three qualifiers. The Fulham forward had a double in the opening 3-2 win against Ireland, and he also found the net in the 2-2 draw against Portugal.

Emin Makhmudov scored Azerbaijan's lone goal by converting a penalty kick in the 59th.

The hosts stayed with zero points from two games. Ireland also has no points after two matches. Luxembourg has three from its shock victory over the Irish.

