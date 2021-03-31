Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ally joins NWSL as national sponsor

By ANNE M. PETERSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/31 01:22
Ally joins NWSL as national sponsor

The National Women's Soccer League has added Ally to a growing list of sponsors.

A digital financial services company, Ally's name will be on the sleeves of player jerseys starting this season as part of the deal announced Tuesday. Additionally, a portion of Ally's sponsorship fees will go to players as part of the league's new Player Impact Focus Program.

Utah-based Ally will also work with the league on diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives.

“Having been with the league since its inception, I am both encouraged by how far the NWSL has come and excited to see this partnership push our sport forward in the coming years," Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson said in a statement.

The league, in its ninth season, currently counts Nike, Budweiser and Verizon as national sponsors, in addition to Ally and Nationwide. Secret Deodorant will sponsor the upcoming preseason Challenge Cup tournament. CBS and Twitch are the league’s broadcast partners.

The NWSL has seen significant growth since the Women's World Cup in 2019, boosted by the hiring last year of Commissioner Lisa Baird, formerly the chief marketing officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The league’s regular season opens May 15. The NWSL this season is welcoming Racing Louisville, bringing the league to 10 teams, with two more expansion clubs set to join in 2022. The Utah Royals were disbanded following the 2020 season with a new team in Kansas City taking its place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-31 02:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions