Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lewandowski out 4 weeks, will miss Champions League quarters

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 23:35
Lewandowski out 4 weeks, will miss Champions League quarters

MUNICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain after the German club said on Tuesday he will be out for four weeks with a knee injury.

Lewandowski was hurt on Sunday as Poland beat Andorra 3-0 in World Cup qualifying, and returned to his club for a thorough exam by the medical staff.

The injury could also derail Lewandowski’s attempt to beat the Bundesliga goal record of 40 in a season. He has 35 from 25 games.

Bayern plays second-placed Leipzig on Saturday in a game which could play a large role in deciding the Bundesliga title, then host PSG on April 7. The second leg in Paris is on April 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-31 01:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens