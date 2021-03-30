All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 20 14 4 1 1 30 65 49 Toronto 17 9 7 0 1 19 54 52 Manitoba 19 8 9 2 0 18 53 55 Stockton 17 8 8 1 0 17 56 52 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 17 9 6 2 0 20 60 58 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70 Iowa 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 69

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42 Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 20 11 8 0 1 23 67 55 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Stockton 3

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.