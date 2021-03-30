All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 34 23 7 4 50 119 99 13-4-2 10-3-2 9-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 13-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 16-3-1 7-8-1 7-2-1 Boston 31 17 9 5 39 83 73 8-4-2 9-5-3 4-4-2 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 8-7-3 9-6-1 4-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 34 15 15 4 34 107 92 7-6-3 8-9-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 33 13 16 4 30 79 101 4-11-2 9-5-2 5-4-1 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122 2-11-3 4-12-2 0-9-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82 13-2-0 11-6-2 6-4-0 Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84 11-1-3 12-6-0 7-1-2 Florida 35 22 9 4 48 115 98 10-4-3 12-5-1 6-4-0 Nashville 36 18 17 1 37 92 107 9-7-0 9-10-1 7-3-0 Chicago 36 16 15 5 37 104 114 9-6-2 7-9-3 3-7-0 Columbus 36 13 15 8 34 91 117 7-6-6 6-9-2 3-4-3 Dallas 32 11 12 9 31 89 88 7-6-7 4-6-2 3-3-4 Detroit 36 12 20 4 28 79 115 9-8-3 3-12-1 5-4-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 14-2-1 10-6-0 8-2-0 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 14-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 13-3-0 8-7-2 7-2-1 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 4-8-4 12-5-2 2-5-3 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 10-8-3 6-6-2 4-4-2 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 6-4-4 7-10-2 3-6-1 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 6-6-2 8-10-2 4-5-1 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123 5-11-3 6-9-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 12-6-2 10-4-1 4-5-1 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 10-5-1 12-7-1 6-4-0 Edmonton 36 22 13 1 45 122 103 12-8-0 10-5-1 7-2-1 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 6-5-2 8-3-7 4-2-4 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 9-7-1 7-11-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 8-6-4 4-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 2, OT

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Colorado 5, Anaheim 2

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.