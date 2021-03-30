Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 22:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103
Indy 39 25 11 3 0 53 122 108
Orlando 38 20 14 3 1 44 114 116
Greenville 40 18 12 8 2 46 116 125
South Carolina 38 17 13 6 2 42 111 120
Jacksonville 36 15 15 3 3 36 90 104
Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 20 12 5 2 1 27 64 47
Wichita 42 25 12 4 1 55 125 110
Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107
Utah 40 18 13 4 5 45 120 134
Kansas City 39 16 15 6 2 40 102 113
Tulsa 41 19 18 3 1 42 92 106
Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-30 23:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins