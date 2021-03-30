Alexa
Puerto Rico to reopen 2 airports for airline flights

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 21:54
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico announced Tuesday that it will start accepting commercial airline flights at two small international airports for the first time in more than a year.

The airports in the northwest coastal town of Aguadilla and the southern coastal city of Ponce will reopen to airline passengers on April 1, said Joel Pizá, executive director of the U.S. territory’s Ports Authority.

He said safety measures to fight COVID-19 will be in place, including infrared cameras.

Both airports had stopped receiving scheduled airline flights in March 2020 due to the pandemic, accepting only private, charter and cargo planes. Airline flights were rerouted to the island's main international airport in the capital of San Juan.

Updated : 2021-03-30 23:48 GMT+08:00

