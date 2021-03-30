Alexa
Rizzo returning to MLB Network as contributor on 'High Heat'

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/30 21:25
Alanna Rizzo is returning to MLB Network, where she will be a regular contributor on Christopher Russo's “High Heat” show.

Rizzo spent two seasons with MLB Network before going to SportsNet LA, where she spent seven seasons as a reporter and host for the network's coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers. She announced earlier this year that she was leaving to be closer to family on the East Coast.

“I didn't want to be done and retire. I reached out to some colleagues and friends at MLB Network after I made my decision to let them know that I was available,” she said.

Rizzo will provide news and commentary during “High Heat”, which airs weekdays in the early afternoon. She said the biggest challenge of the new job will be getting up to speed on teams outside of the NL West.

“It will be a lot of fun to have that energy on that show and be a part. It will also be fun to have an opinion on all 30 clubs and have freedom to talk about different things,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo's first stint with MLB Network was a mix of studio and on-site reporting, including coverage of two All-Star Games.

"We’re excited to welcome Alanna back to our team following her impactful work with SportsNet LA,” MLB Network president Rob McGlarry said in a statement. “Having just stepped off the field as a reporter, Alanna’s fresh perspective, insights and knowledge of the game will be a welcomed addition to MLB Network’s comprehensive coverage.”

