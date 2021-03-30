Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chelsea to face Porto in Champions League in neutral Spain

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 20:34
Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea and...
Porto's Sergio Oliveira, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match be...

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea and...

Porto's Sergio Oliveira, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match be...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Chelsea and Porto will play both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals in neutral Spain because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said Tuesday the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville will stage the games on April 7 and 13. The venue is the home of Sevilla and hosted Champions League games earlier this season.

Porto is technically the home team for the first leg. UEFA has previously said the away goals rule will apply even when games are played at neutral venues.

Because of travel limits between England and Portugal, Arsenal and Benfica were previously forced to play in Rome and Athens when they met in the Europa League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-30 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Xinjiang: Muji stock falls amid Chinese backlash over blood cotton
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins