20,000 kg of US Fuji apples intercepted in Taiwan for excessive pesticide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another batch of U.S. apple imports failed a safety test in Taiwan this week, CNA reported.

Inspectors rejected or destroyed a total of 20,580 kilograms of U.S. Fuji apples imported by Costco Taiwan after detecting excessive pesticides, according to the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration’s announcement.

This is the second time in two weeks fresh U.S. apples imported by Costco Taiwan have failed a safety test. Last week, a batch of U.S. Ambrosia apples imported by the same agent was rejected or destroyed for the same reason.

The U.S. Fuji apples were among 14 shipments intercepted at the border for violating food safety rules.

Other goods that did not pass muster included 500 kilograms of frozen mangosteen imported from Thailand by Ling Tay Industrial Co., which were found to contain a banned pesticide, and a batch of fourfinger threadfin fish weighing 1,386 kilograms imported from Indonesia by Sunpower Seafood, which was found to contain excessive amounts of the heavy metal methyl mercury.