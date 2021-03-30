Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/30 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;S;14;77%;38%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;10;50%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;20;10;Sunshine and nice;22;8;W;14;33%;22%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;SE;14;56%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;7;Mostly sunny, warm;20;8;SSE;11;69%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy;4;-5;A thick cloud cover;1;-8;NNE;5;59%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;16;6;Increasing clouds;16;8;ESE;10;44%;17%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-2;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-19;ENE;9;77%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Clouds and sun;27;16;SSE;12;65%;7%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;18;9;Winds subsiding;14;9;N;26;53%;66%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with showers;21;18;Downpours;22;15;W;13;78%;80%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with sunshine;26;12;Cloudy;31;15;SSW;19;22%;25%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;S;9;80%;97%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;19;NW;8;31%;4%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;Hazy and very warm;36;28;S;12;52%;24%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;NNE;12;69%;0%;6

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;E;11;25%;9%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;16;5;Plenty of sun;18;6;N;8;62%;18%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warmer;23;4;Fog to sun;23;5;WSW;8;61%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;19;12;A shower and t-storm;19;11;SE;11;69%;84%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;SSW;9;52%;12%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, mild;22;8;Fog to sun;21;9;SSE;10;58%;12%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;8;Mostly sunny, warm;23;8;SW;7;64%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;14;2;Partly sunny;15;2;ENE;9;54%;27%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;18;4;Fog to sun;21;4;SW;6;66%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Mostly sunny;23;16;E;10;62%;41%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;18;SSE;11;55%;82%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;11;52%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny, nice;23;12;Sun, some clouds;21;12;NNE;13;41%;30%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;15;Showers around;20;15;S;12;79%;85%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in places;27;20;A shower or two;25;20;SE;8;67%;75%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;39;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;S;15;52%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy;18;2;Partly sunny, cooler;6;-3;N;19;40%;56%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rather cloudy;32;27;A t-storm around;32;28;SSW;11;71%;68%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mild with sunshine;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;15;5;WSW;12;69%;59%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;N;23;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;10;Cooler;17;4;NNE;21;44%;16%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;S;20;76%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hot, becoming breezy;37;21;Breezy, not as hot;33;18;WNW;24;31%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;2;-6;Sunny;11;0;SSW;10;36%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;32;26;Hazy, low humidity;39;26;S;19;37%;4%;10

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;SSE;7;79%;91%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, mild;17;7;Cooler;13;6;ENE;11;81%;65%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;11;5;Partly sunny;13;6;NNE;11;41%;44%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;19;16;Clouds and sun;20;15;E;29;68%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;30;24;Very warm and humid;33;24;SE;11;67%;1%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;ENE;10;44%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;22;E;18;49%;27%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Showers around;7;-1;WNW;14;79%;61%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;34;26;Partial sunshine;35;27;S;11;55%;18%;12

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;32;22;Very warm and humid;31;23;SE;13;69%;34%;9

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;28;22;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;21;61%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and not as hot;40;23;Hazy sunshine;36;23;NW;9;16%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;28;14;Breezy with hazy sun;27;13;NW;25;30%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;9;5;An afternoon shower;10;6;NE;21;76%;57%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Downpours;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;WSW;10;81%;74%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;N;17;52%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly cloudy;26;13;S;8;45%;3%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;19;1;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;NE;10;23%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hotter;39;23;Hazy sun, very hot;39;22;NW;16;9%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny;25;12;E;9;61%;45%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;34;21;Hazy sun;35;21;NNW;22;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cool;14;6;Mostly cloudy;14;10;SW;14;65%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Becoming very windy;32;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;NE;24;57%;11%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;29;22;A morning t-storm;30;23;ENE;8;78%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;Hazy and hot;40;24;S;12;31%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;Decreasing clouds;32;25;NW;5;74%;44%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers;13;4;Cloudy with a shower;13;3;NNW;10;72%;99%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SSW;10;70%;35%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;SSE;12;79%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing and warm;25;13;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;SSW;17;48%;56%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;24;10;Periods of sun, warm;21;9;SW;11;59%;20%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Sunny and very warm;30;17;NNE;11;24%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;11;67%;28%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;24;9;Mostly sunny, warm;24;12;E;8;33%;3%;6

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;32;28;A t-storm around;33;27;W;12;65%;68%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;S;6;85%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny;35;26;E;10;55%;29%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;ENE;9;72%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny;28;10;NNE;11;17%;52%;12

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;29;25;Partial sunshine;29;23;ESE;19;65%;35%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;10;8;Partly sunny, milder;14;4;W;17;76%;6%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SE;14;58%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;22;17;A shower in the a.m.;22;16;E;13;56%;59%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;8;A little p.m. rain;12;0;NNW;9;67%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;6;4;Rain and drizzle;6;3;SW;15;82%;74%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;26;Hazy sunshine;33;27;WSW;11;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;16;A stray t-shower;26;16;NNE;14;70%;77%;12

New York, United States;Sunshine;17;9;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;7;SSE;14;70%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;6;Partly sunny;20;5;W;14;47%;29%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning flurries;-1;-9;An afternoon flurry;-4;-7;SW;18;83%;83%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Spotty p.m. showers;19;9;Mostly sunny;21;7;NNE;10;45%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mild with some sun;14;4;Cooler;6;0;NW;11;80%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy;16;8;A little p.m. rain;11;-2;NW;19;73%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower;29;25;ENE;13;79%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;A shower and t-storm;33;25;N;10;69%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;31;24;A morning shower;29;23;ENE;15;78%;61%;13

Paris, France;Sunny and very warm;26;8;Mostly sunny, warm;26;7;SE;8;57%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and cooler;28;20;Rather cloudy;27;21;S;14;60%;30%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;SSW;13;47%;17%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NE;12;80%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;ENE;12;44%;15%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;5;Fog to sun;21;8;S;6;53%;2%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and mild;20;0;Sunny and mild;21;3;NNW;7;47%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SSW;12;62%;76%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sunshine;27;11;Nice with sunshine;25;12;SW;8;67%;8%;7

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;28;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;E;9;76%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;4;0;Rather cloudy;6;4;SW;14;60%;18%;1

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;11;6;Partly sunny;12;3;NW;16;81%;66%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Thunderstorms;27;23;W;12;76%;85%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;30;17;Plenty of sun;35;22;SSE;14;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;W;10;63%;13%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;8;1;A little a.m. rain;6;0;W;15;80%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy and warmer;23;12;Warm with sunshine;24;11;WNW;11;48%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;20;A shower and t-storm;26;21;ENE;21;73%;75%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy with a shower;28;24;Winds subsiding;28;23;E;27;71%;27%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in places;26;18;Sunny and less humid;26;20;WNW;12;57%;28%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;ENE;9;18%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny;24;10;SW;9;50%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;30;22;Sun and some clouds;29;21;N;16;71%;31%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;24;16;Breezy in the a.m.;26;13;SE;20;34%;60%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;11;0;Periods of sun;14;5;N;10;68%;11%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;17;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;6;NW;6;51%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;18;14;Morning rain, cloudy;16;14;E;16;79%;100%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;W;10;69%;76%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;14;-1;Partly sunny;12;0;S;14;54%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;29;24;A shower;28;24;ENE;27;67%;81%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;15;6;Spotty showers;9;1;W;10;71%;83%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;S;20;60%;67%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;30;22;Humid;28;21;ENE;8;84%;41%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;8;2;Showers around;6;1;W;11;86%;68%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cool;12;3;An afternoon shower;12;4;NE;11;48%;69%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;10;5;Mostly cloudy;11;5;NNE;13;65%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;14;ESE;13;19%;82%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;12;Sun and some clouds;19;11;W;16;52%;44%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;Sunny and nice;22;6;E;8;40%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;SSE;13;43%;13%;7

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;14;7;A little rain;8;-1;NNW;16;71%;84%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;12;E;9;64%;3%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;SE;9;66%;4%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cooler;9;-5;Cloudy and mild;9;0;N;15;33%;45%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;13;5;ENE;6;52%;23%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warm;22;6;Fog, then sun;22;8;SE;8;61%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;23;Hazy sun, very hot;38;22;E;8;41%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;12;6;Clouds and sun;16;2;W;18;67%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;16;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;6;WSW;13;64%;2%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain;17;16;Rain at times;19;13;S;14;85%;91%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy and very warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;WSW;11;47%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;13;0;Mostly sunny;12;2;NNE;6;53%;33%;6

Updated : 2021-03-30 22:17 GMT+08:00

